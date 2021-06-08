THUMA, Maxine



Age 75 of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Dayspring of Miami Valley. She was born in Hope, Kentucky, on August 29, 1945, the daughter of Lewis and Edna (Coffey) Walters. She was a member of the Tabernacle of Praise and New Carlisle Free Will Baptist Churches. She was a member of the Glory Land singers and traveled many miles singing and witnessing to the lost. She was a realtor for over 45 years and owned Tri County and Angel Creek Realty.



She is survived by her daughters Deborah (Ronnie) Jones, Angie (Scott) Muir and Vicki (Robert) Hagler; grandchildren Brandon Jones, Dereck Jones, Mary Jones, Sterling Muir,



Michael Muir; BJ Hagler, Brittany Muir, Lindsay Hagler and Brooke Hagler; great-grandchildren Garrett, Wyatt, Landon, Samuel, Walker, Chase, Cheyenne. Hannah and Brooklynn; Brother Clinton Walters; sisters Joyce Cromwell and Christine Miller; and special sister Merlene Jennings.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 55 years Wayne Thuma in 2018, grandson Ronnie Wayne "Bub" Jones and brothers Clayton and Jim Walters.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City with Pastor Lanny Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery, New Carlisle.


