Thornton, Shirley

Ms. Shirley M. Thornton, age 87 of Dayton OH, went home to be with her heavenly father on Tues, Aug 1, 2023 after a lengthy illness. Funeral service will be held on Wed, Aug 16, 2023, 12:00 pm at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W 5th St, Dayton OH 45402, Pastor Elmer S. Martin, PhD, officiating. The service can be viewed on the Greater Allen AME Church Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GreaterAllenAMEChurchDaytonOH. The public viewing will be held Wednesday at the church beginning at 9:00 am. The family will receive relatives & friends at 10:30 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Entombment: Woodland Cemetery/Mausoleum and Arboretum; For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.

