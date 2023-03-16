X

Thornton, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Thornton, James Michael

James Michael Thornton, age 71, of Columbus Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Visitation 11 am- 1pm Monday, March 20 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family to receive friends from 12 pm- 1 pm. Homegoing service to begin at 1pm. (Mask Required).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Breno, Ruby
2
Fritts, Judith
3
Clark, Faith
4
Arnold, Julia
5
Phillips, Jack
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top