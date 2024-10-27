THOMPSON, ROBERT GRANT



Robert Grant Thompson, 87, of South Vienna, Ohio, passed away on October 23, 2024, in Springfield surrounded by family. Born on April 25, 1937, to Blodwen Jane Morgan Thompson Bowser and Alexander Grant Thompson in Springfield, OH. Robert was a beloved husband, father, granddad, brother and friend. Preceded in death by his mother Blodwen Bowser, father Alexander Thompson, sister Laura Mae Thompson; his late wife, Phyllis Rae Vanhoose Thompson; mother of Robert J. Thompson and Gilda Rae Thompson Aumiller; stepfather, Walter Bowser; grandson, Landon Eric Thompson; and sister-in-law, Jodie Thompson. Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Carol Lynn Ross Thompson; four children: Robert (Sandy) Thompson of South Vienna, OH; Gilda Rae (Wade D) Thompson Aumiller of Alvarado, TX; Christopher Grant (Lori) Thompson; and Jason Eric Thompson of South Vienna, OH. He was a proud grandad to seven grandchildren, including Brooks Robert (Meagan) Thompson of Denver, CO; Dustin (Katie) Thompson of South Vienna, OH; Ariana Raelyn Aumiller of Alvarado, TX; Ethan Grant Thompson; Katie Marie Thompson; and Sarah Elizabeth Thompson, all of South Vienna, OH, and great-granddaughter, Addilyn Thompson of South Vienna, OH. He is also survived by one sister, Janice Thompson of Mechanicsburg, PA, two brothers, Gary Lee Thompson and Dale Edward Thompson, both from Mesa, AZ, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A skilled wood pattern maker, Robert learned his trade while attending Springfield High School. He was a Boy Scout and a proud member of the Explorers where he learned how to camp and hike. In his late teens, he was a ticket keeper at a movie theater, igniting his lifelong love for films. He joined the Navy in 1955 and was honorably discharged as an Engineman Third Class in 1963. He began his career at White Motors in Springfield, OH, and later ran his own wood pattern making business from 1984 until October 2019, taking pride in working well into his 80s. He enjoyed time spent with his grandkids, from getting down on the floor to play horses, playing with Lego's and attending as many band and sporting events that they all participated in. He also enjoyed just holding them as infants. Robert enjoyed canoeing and camping trips to Ely, MN, where he made many wonderful memories with friends and family. His true passion was sailing. He kept sailboats at C J Brown Reservoir in Springfield, OH and Port Clinton, OH, earning his Captain's license in 2002 at the age of 65. Known for his sailing camaraderie, Robert was described by family and friends as dependable and thoughtful. He had an amazing sense of humor and an incredible passion for life. He attended Hickory Grove United Baptist Church for many years. Robert's legacy of craftsmanship, adventure, and reliability will be cherished by all who knew him. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and community. Visitation for Robert will be held Tuesday October 29th from 11:00am-12:00pm at LITTLETON & RUE FUNRAL HOME with the service beginning at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Vernon Asbury Cemetery.





