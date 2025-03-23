Thompson, Randall Robert



affectionately known as Randy, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 19, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton, concluding his courageous yearlong battle with ALS and Frontal Temporal Dementia (FTD). Born on October 27, 1977, in Dayton, Ohio, Randall was a vivacious soul who embraced life to the fullest. He is survived by his beloved wife, Masako Thompson, and their two beautiful daughters, Maya and Kayla. Randall's loving family also includes his mother, Tanya Thompson Frantz, stepfather Michael H. Frantz, sister Jannelle Pajari, brother Robert Thompson, step-sisters Stacey Bales and Natalie Schindler and an extensive network of relatives who cherished him deeply. After earning his degree from Indiana University, Randall's passion for family and career led him to work in nursing and health IT, and he found joy in his roles at Ohio State University Medical Center, Ohio health and MaineHealth. A devoted husband and hands-on father, Friday nights filled with family sleepovers became a cherished tradition. Randall was known for his quick wit, unyielding spirit, and adventurous nature, enjoying hobbies such as exercising, golfing, and woodworking. His zest for life inspired everyone around him. A Visitation will be held from 10am - Noon Sunday March 30, 2025 At Routsong Funeral Home Kettering Chapel (2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering Ohio 45429) with a Funeral service and celebration of life to follow. For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



