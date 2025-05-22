Thompson, Phyllis J.



Phyllis J. (Halderman) Thompson, age 88, passed away on May 8,2025. She was born to the late George and Ruth (Chappius) Halderman on September 21, 1936, in Bethel Township, Ohio. Phyllis lived in Lakeland, Florida for almost 25 years where she was a member of the Huntington Hills Golf Course. Phyllis had a servant's heart, often hosting family gatherings where she always made sure plates were full and cups never went dry. Of the many things she will be remembered by, Phyllis' love for her family never went unnoticed as she loved them more than anything. Phyllis is survived by her Son: Greg (Melanie) Thompson; Grandchildren: Jessica (Scott) Hunter, Carrie (Brad) Leisure, Kayla (Jeremy) Spafard; and Hunter Thompson; Great Grandchildren: Drew, Adam, Keagan, Riley, Piper, Oliver, Grace and Haven; Siblings: George Halderman, Jim (Opal) Halderman, and Dick (Gretchan) Halderman; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 63 years: Raymond "Ray" Thompson Jr.; Daughter: Gina (Thompson) Wood; and Siblings: Gene Halderman and Betty Heaton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Polk Grove Cemetery (9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH 45414). Inurnment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (6 N Main St. Suite #130 Dayton, OH 45402) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com