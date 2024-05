In Loving Memory of Joshua D. Thompson 2/26/1988 - 5/30/2004



It's been 20 years now since I've seen your beautiful face. All the precious gifts in life, however great or small, to have you as my son, is the greatest gift of all.



I miss you with every beat



of my broken heart.



Hugs and Kisses.



Love, Mom



