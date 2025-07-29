Thompson, Helen Dees Harris



passed from this life on July 25, 2025. Helen Dees Harris was born in Pulaski County, Kentucky, the daughter of Gladys Emma Gibson and Marshall Dees Harris. After graduating from the University of Kentucky, she married James Robert Thompson and to this union was born one son, Bob. She is survived by daughter in law Bonnie Singer Thompson, granddaughter Corry Thompson and grandson Jonathan Thompson. She was predeceased by her husband, Rob, and her son, Bob. She was an active member of Community Methodist Church, Riverside; Harvest Chapter 564, Order of the Eastern Star; Asisah Temple, Daughters of the Nile. She retired from The National Air and Space Intelligence Center after more than 30 years of Civil Service. The celebration of her life will be at Routsong Centerville, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459 on Friday, August 1. Family will greet friends from 4:00pm-6:00pm, with services beginning at 6:00pm. Burial will be held at the Science Hill Cemetery, Science Hill, Kentucky at 1:00pm, Saturday, August 2. In lieu of flowers, please refer to Routsong Funeral Home's website for a full listing. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com