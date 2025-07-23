Thompson, Harold P.



age 93, of Washington Township, passed away on Saturday, July 19, 2025. A visitation will be held from 10-11am, on Friday, July 25, 2025 at First Baptist Kettering, Sugarcreek Campus, 3939 Swigart Rd. Sugarcreek Township, OH 45440, with a Funeral Service to follow at 11am. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Kettering at https://fbk.church/give. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



