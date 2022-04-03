THOMPSON, Frederick E



74, of Otto, NC, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, he attended Colonel White High School. After returning from the U.S. Army, Fred was in the building supply business in Ohio and Florida. In 1991, he founded Accessibility Services Inc. when he saw the need to help disabled veterans. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.



Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Margaret Wirsig Thompson; a son, Cody E. Thompson (Craig) of Largo, FL; two daughters, Heather L. Giordano of Ft. Myers, FL, and Dawn A. Pasqualone (Robert Soltis) of Clearwater, FL; a stepdaughter, Lisa Bartell Swiger (Chad) of Hudson, FL; a stepson, Brice Green (Beth) of St. Petersburg, FL; a brother, John W.



Thompson, Jr. (Beverly) of Punta Gorda, FL; and ten grandchildren. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, John W. Thompson, Sr. and Evelyn Patricia Thompson, a brother, James Thompson and his first wife, Penny A. Edgington Thompson, all from Dayton, Ohio and a stepdaughter, Leslie A. Bartell of St. Petersburg, FL.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, 2-4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2155 Northpoint Pkwy, Lutz, FL 33558.



In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Fred Thompson's honor can be made to the Tunnel for Towers Foundation.

