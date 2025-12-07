Thomas White

White, Thomas William



White, Thomas William, age 79 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, November 30, 2025 at Courtyard of Centerville. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Susan White, and by his parents, Thomas and Mary White. Two children survive him: Thomas R White (Carrie) and Kathleen Beer (Bryan), as do four grandchildren Allyson, Joshua, Thomas and Adam, sister Gail Beale, and sister-in-law Judy Keiser. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Ascension Church, 2025 Woodman Dr on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 11 AM. Visitation will start at 10 AM until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions can be made in Thomas' memory to a charity of your choice.



