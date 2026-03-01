Thomas Scanlon

Scanlon, Thomas M.



Thomas M. "Tom" Scanlon, 88, of New Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. He was born June 24, 1937, in Kittanning, PA, the son of the late Thomas and Mabel Scanlon. Tom was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. He later retired from WPAFB, where he was a photo analyst. After retirement he worked as a bus driver for Tecumseh Local School District. Tom is survived by his wife of 69 years Maryanne (Swaile) Scanlon; daughters Karen Perkins, Kim (Ron) Griest, Missy Thiergart, and Clara Medina Leon; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Stanley and Richard Scanlon; and sons-in-law Shawn Burke, Wolfgang Thiergart and Joe Perkins. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2026, from 1-2pm with the service to honor Tom beginning at 2:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





