Thomas Parry

Parry, Thomas Charles



Thomas Charles Parry, Sr., 83, of Cameron, Missouri, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 24, 2026, in Liberty, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his biological father Thomas Louis Parry; mother Marian Louise Zainey; stepfather, Frederick Abraham Zainey; brothers, Daniel L. Parry and Frederick Zainey Jr.; and sister, Patricia Zainey. Tom is survived by his wife, Carolyn Parry; sons, Thomas C. Parry Jr., Steven Parry, and Christopher Parry; grandchildren, Thomas C. Parry III, Joey Parry, Cameron Parry, and Emma Parry; sisters, Suzanne Zainey Marshall (Ed) and Mary Zainey Townsend, both of Fishers, Indiana; brother, David Zainey (Beth) of Springfield, Ohio; cousins, Gaye Barnett and Robert Herrman; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was a graduate of Chaminade HS (Class of 1960) and attended Miami University, Tom built a career in corporate finance, serving as controller and CFO before owning his own business. He was also a farmer who raised cattle and sheep, a devoted church member, township clerk, Boy Scout leader, and lifelong automotive enthusiast. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00–4:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2026, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. Graveside services , arranged through Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek, Ohio, will be held at 2:00 p.m. ET at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.



