Thomas Goosman

GOOSMAN, Thomas Wayne "Tom"



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas "Tom" Goosman. Born on June 28, 1944, from Fairborn, Ohio, Tom departed from this life on October 23, 2025. Tom led a splendid life filled with humor and dedication. He lived a life defined by creativity, artistry, and a knack for understanding the intricate workings of anything mechanical. Tom was a devout Catholic and a regular attendee at St. Mary's Catholic Church. His faith was an integral part of his life. Passionate about traveling, Tom had a particular fondness for cruises. He was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Goosman; his children, Ellen (Mark) Heintzman, Aaron (Gisella) Goosman, and Laura (Joe) Davis; and his three grandchildren, Eva, Nora, and Owen. Tom was predeceased by his beloved parents, Wayne and Eleanor Goosman; his sister, Lynn Page; and his in-laws, Paul and Mary Wittman. Tom proudly served in the U.S. military, drafted during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Germany for two years. In the years that followed, he dedicated 32 years of civil service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, with an impeccable attendance record, missing only two days throughout his entire career. Tom's commitment and work ethic were cherished, and he rose to the position of Chief of Multimedia, where he led a team of 43 personnel. Building toward his career at Wright-Patterson, Tom purchased and managed four rental properties with 14 units, all while working full-time at Morris Bean & Company and attending college. Tom's memory will always be cherished and kept alive by those who were fortunate to know him. A visitation will be held November 3, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel. A funeral service will occur November 4, 2025, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, Dayton, OH. A burial will occur Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH.



