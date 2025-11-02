Thomas Ferdelman

Ferdelman, Thomas J.



Thomas ("Tom") Ferdelman, age 89, of Kettering, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Born in Dayton, Ohio, to Clarence and Loretta (Hartke) Ferdelman, Tom graduated from Chaminade High School in 1954 and the University of Dayton in 1958. He married his sweetheart, Marilyn (Gross) Ferdelman, in 1959, and together they raised seven children and shared nearly 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2019. In 2023, Tom married Sharon (Werling) Ferdelman, who survives him. Tom began his engineering career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, later joining Ahart & Associates and then HEAPY, where he served as President from 1976 until his retirement in 1998. He was known for his steady leadership, mentorship, and integrity, guiding the firm through a period of significant growth. He was active in ASHRAE and was named a Fellow in 1998. A lifelong member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Tom lived his faith through service. He was an avid fisherman, a member of Spring Run Farms, and a dedicated UD Flyers fan. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Loretta; and his wife, Marilyn. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Suzanne (Tim) McKenzie, Kathy (Mark) Fellows, Teresa (Jim) Wilson, Ann (David) Kelly, Joseph (Cindy) Ferdelman, Mary Ferdelman, and Steve (Amy) Ferdelman; 12 grandchildren, Amanda (Patrick) Klesmith, Robert (Emmie) Fellows, Katie McKenzie, Nick Wilson, Abby Wilson (fiancé Drew), Ryan (Emma) Kelly, Mike (Jamie) Kelly, Ben (Kaitlin) Ferdelman, Kayla Ferdelman, Logan George, Andy Ferdelman, and Nate Ferdelman; and six great-grandchildren, Faxon and Roger Fellows, Madeline Klesmith, Ford, Duke, and Estelle Kelly. He is also survived by his brother Don (Barb) Ferdelman. Visitation will be Monday, November 3, from 5–7 p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).



