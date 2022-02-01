THOMAS, Ernest
Ernest Thomas, 62, went to be with the Lord on 1-17-2022.
He was born 1-9-1960 to
Ernest Carter and Shirley
Thomas. He leaves to cherish his wife Sharon Thomas, two daughters Tianane and Brianna, two sons Antwane and Anthony, two sisters
Jeanie Thomas (Sherese) and Coretta Tilley (Jeff), two
brothers Kevin Thomas
(Valerie) and Muhammad
Thomas (Dianna). He was preceded in his death by his parents, sister L. Tonya Thomas and two brothers Jody and John
Thomas.
THOMAS, Ernest
THOMAS, Ernest