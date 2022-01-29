Hamburger icon
THOMAS, Ernest

Ernest Thomas, 62, went to be with the Lord on 1-17-2022. He was born 1-9-1960, to Ernest Carter and Shirley Thomas. He leaves to cherish his wife

Sharon Thomas, two daughters Tianane and Brianna, two sons Antwane and Anthony, two

sisters Jeanie Thomas (Sherese) and Coretta Tilley (Jeff),

two brothers Kevin Thomas

(Valerie) and Muhammad

Thomas (Dianna). He was preceded in his death by his parents, sister L. Tonya Thomas and two brothers Jody and John

Thomas.

