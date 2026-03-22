Elmore, Thomas



ELMORE, Thomas, age 66, is now resting peacefully as of March 18, 2026. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 5, 1959 to the late Ralph and Marietta Elmore. Thomas was a light in many people's lives. He lived his entire life in Dayton surrounded by the love of his family, friends and coworkers alike. Once he graduated high school, he went to Sinclair and took a few classes before jumping into his career. He spent many years as a warehouse technician for Spectrum Cable. He was an incredibly hard worker and that garnered the respect of all of his coworkers - many of which he made lifelong bonds with. His most important connection was made back in his freshman year of high school when he met his wife - Kimberly Elder, or as he affectionately called her, "Kimber". After they got married, they did everything together. They played many rounds of putt putt golf and Kimberly beat him more often than not! They spent many hours away from Dayton, Ohio and discovering the world together. Sometimes they spent the time closer to home by visiting Amish Country and purchasing new items to furnish their home. Sometimes they were on a cruise thousands of miles away in a new country while enjoying the beach. When he was in Dayton, many Saturdays were spent watching Ohio State Football on the couch and cheering them on. He was a passionate fan ever since the first game he saw. Above all else, Tom was the most gentle and kind hearted person you could ever meet. People were naturally drawn to him and were captured forever by his giving heart and good sense of humor. In Heaven, he is joining his parents, his brother Robert Elmore, his niece Amanda Sine, his niece Rebecca Elmore, his maternal grandparents Archie and Betty Best, his paternal grandparents Wilby and Opel Elmore, and his brother in law Butch Elder. He will be forever missed by his loving wife of almost 40 years Kimberly, his dear friends Brian Price and Misty Grigsby, his brother in law Douglas (Lori) Elder, his brother in law Glenn (Amber) Elder, his aunts Bonnie (Douglas) Deutsch and Sandra Hahn, as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Together, we will celebrate his wonderful life and legacy on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 11am at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr Dayton OH 45415. Family would like friends to gather and share memories at the funeral home on Monday, March 23, 2026 from 6-9 pm. He will be laid to eternal rest at Miami Cemetery in Corwin, Ohio. Online memories can be shared with the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



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