Thomas, Daniel E "Skooter"



THOMAS, Daniel E. "Skooter" age 66 of Miamisburg formerly of West Carrollton passed away Monday November 13, 2023. Skooter was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Carol Thomas. Dan was a devoted sponsor of AA for 27 years. He loved his motorcycles, enjoyed writing poetry and playing the guitar. He is survived by his sister Lori Thomas of Clearwater, FL, 2 nieces Ruth Anne Stucker of Beavercreek, Esther Stucker of Huber Heights and his loyal little cat Tigger. Service are private. Donation may be made to your local AA Chapter in Dan's memory. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

Dayton, OH

45449