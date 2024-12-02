Thomas, Charlie



age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Friday, November 29, 2024. Charlie was born in Clay County, Kentucky on May 27, 1938, to Otis Thomas and Ida (Smith) Thomas. Charlie worked as a Field Superintendent at Goettle Construction for over 35 years. After retirement, he founded Ben Hur Trailers, and operated it for five years before selling. He was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge in Hamilton. Charlie also had a love of racing stock cars and collecting Corvettes. Charlie is survived by his two daughters, Gayle (Jim) Unzicker and Logan (Jeremiah) Gailey; his granddaughter, Alyson Gawrych; one great grandson, Benjamin (Holly) Salyers; three brothers, Jerry (Kay) Thomas, Kenneth (Martha) Thomas, and Joseph (Sheila) Thomas. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Ida Thomas; one brother Tommy Thomas, and one sister Shelby Davidson. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 12:00 PM with Pastor Terry Crigger of Christ's Chapel officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



