THOMAS, Charles M.

Age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Outdoor memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Bethesda

Temple, 3701 Salem Ave.,

Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Elder Timothy Hawkins officiating. Family visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service.

Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com. Masks required. Live stream on Facebook.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

