Thomas Bernhold

Bernhold, Thomas V. "Tom"



BERNHOLD, THOMAS V. age 78, of Minster, OH passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2026 surrounded by family. He was born on April 8, 1947 in Piqua to the late Vernon and Enid (Dorsten) Bernhold. Tom was also preceded in death by his brother Terry Bernhold of London, KY and 3 cousins. He leaves behind his sister Peggy Jones of Ludlow Falls; 2 nephews; 3 nieces and his family of caregivers at Vitek home, who provided him with the best 30 years of his life. A Viewing will be held 10-12 Noon, Friday March 27, 2026 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. A Graveside Service will take place at 1 PM at St. Augustine Cemetery, Minister OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Ohio's Hospice, Toward Independence 81 E Main St, Xenia, OH 45385 , or Resident Home in memory of Tom. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



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