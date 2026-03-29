Thomas Beers

Beers, Thomas



Thomas Lee Beers, age 74, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2026 surrounded by his crew at Springfield Regional Hospital. Tom was born on August 18, 1951 to the late William L. and Lavonne E. Beers. He is survived by his loving wife, Roxann (Hicks) Beers; daughters: Babette Anderkin and Bridgette (Mark) Shaw; son: Thomas C. (Erica) Beers; grandchildren: Justin Grant, Nikoli Beers, Makayla and Wyatt Anderkin; and Roxie, Julia, and Carmen Shaw; sisters: Janet (Bruce) Hoover, Julie (Uncle Bill) Leaver, Vicki (Robin) Brown, Susan (Tony) Beers-Johnson; and best friends and traveling family Jim (Raghead) and Linda Daugherty, as well as many close nieces and nephews. Tom was a life member of the Knights of Pythias, Ingomar Lodge #610, Springfield, and was honored to serve as Grand Chancellor of The Grand Domain of Ohio. He was a lifelong blood donor and enjoyed parking cars at the Clark County Fair. He also held an active role in the Annual March of Dimes Walk-a-thon. Tom retired from Cascade Corp of Springfield after 47 years of service, many great memories and friendships. He was an avid bowler, with two perfect games. He also enjoyed a game of golf- even had a hole in one, played some pretty decent years of softball, and enjoyed his years coaching his kids and plenty of others. He was known by many names: Papa Smurf, Stone Cold Tom Beers, and even Tomastito, but his favorite was Grandpa. He is loved. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Richards, Raff, and Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High Street, Springfield. The funeral will follow at 11:00am beginning with a Knights of Pythia service. Tom will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com