Thomas, Dr. Arthur "Doc"



Dr. Arthur Thomas, age 84, of Silver Springs MD, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Memorial service 12 pm Friday, March 17 at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood, OH. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Memorial service to begin at 12 pm. Memorial service livestream can be view at www.phillipstemple.org