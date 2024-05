Thobaben, Dr. Robert George, Sr.



Age 100, of Centerville, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2024. Family will greet friends Saturday, May 25 from 10:00am-12:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00pm at the funeral home. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



