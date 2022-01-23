Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

THIES, Beatrice

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

THIES, Beatrice

Age 83, of Riverside, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Family will welcome friends from 5:00pm-6:00pm Thursday, January 27 at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, with Memorial Services beginning at 6:00pm. Relatives and friends are welcome at the Memorial Service and celebration of life

reception to follow from 6:30pm-8:00pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
ADKINS, David
2
PRIM, Rita
3
POEHLMANN, Kelsi
4
MEYER, DENNIS
5
RICHARDS, BARBARA
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top