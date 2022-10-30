THIELE, Dorothy



Age 98, passed away October 26, 2022, at Brookdale Centennial Park. She was born on August 11, 1924, to Emery and Virginia (Norris) Hartshorn in Dayton, Ohio. She was very active around Dayton. She played golf at Miami Valley Country Club and she liked to bowl. She never found a card game that she didn't like. But above all was her family. She was a wonderful mother and wife. She enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Pickerel Lake in Petoskey, Michigan. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Irvin B. Thiele (Jack); her parents; her brother Russell Hartshorn; and her grand-daughter Lisa Visconte.



Dorothy is survived by her daughters Karen (Don) Jones, Joyce (Donn) Goff, Diane (Don) Visconte; 6 grandchildren Leslie (Seamus) Doherty, Stephanie (Brian) Magill, Brent (Andrea) Jones, Barry (Susan) Visconte, Lauren (Bryan) Kendall and Kevin (Morgan) Goff; and 15 great-grandchildren. There will be a service to celebrate Dorothy's life at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr, Dayton, Ohio 45415 on Monday, October 31st, 2022, 12:00 pm. Family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time the services starts. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Dorothy's name to Suncrest Hospice. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

