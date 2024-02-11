Thieken, Raymond

Beloved husband of Juanita Thieken (nee Jacobs) for 66 years. Dear son of the late Louis and Lucy Thieken of Wheelersburg, OH. Raymond leaves behind a large extended family. Raymond graduated from Wheelersburg High School (Ohio) and participated on the baseball team and band. He served in the Army as a Missile Mechanic and then spent a career with General Motors as a Die Maker. Raymond passed away under hospice care February 7, 2024 at age 89. No services at this time.

