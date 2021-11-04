springfield-news-sun logo
X

THIE, Ronald

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

THIE, Ronald Carl

Age 89, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021. He was born in Cincinnati, OH, in 1932 to the late

William and Myrtle Thie. Ron graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1950, where he lettered in swimming and

football. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1954, where he studied Economics and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Ron married Jean Young, and after working in retail market research and computer

development, was hired by NCR to help develop the first point of sale device. He retired from NCR and began software

consulting. Along with raising four children, Ron was an

active member in Normandy Church, serving many years as a trustee and choir member. He worked tirelessly to maintain the church property. Ron also served on the board of trustees at United Theological Seminary. He enjoyed golf and taking vacations with friends and family, especially at Torch Lake, MI. He is preceded in death by his son, Bill; brothers, Howard and Paul; and sister, Sharon. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean; daughter-in-law, Sue; daughter, Melissa (Rick); sons, Brad (Debbie), Brian (Donna); nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet (Dick), and Sandra (Wally). Memorial service to be held at Normandy church January 8th at 11am. Burial will be at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make memorial contributions to Normandy Church, 450 W. Alex Bell Road, Dayton, OH 45459 or United Theological Seminary, 4501 Denlinger Road, Dayton, OH 45426. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
DUMFORD, Joan
2
SMITH, Julia
3
STALEY, Jack
4
WAGNER, Timothy
5
MATHEWS, Phyllis
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top