THIE, Jean Young



Age 88, of Centerville, Ohio, died at the on Thursday, February 23, 2023. She was born in Napoleon, Ohio in 1934 to J. Otis and Gladys Young. She graduated from Western Hills in 1952 where she was the pianist for the school orchestra, having studied piano and organ at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She attended Ohio Wesleyan University and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Jean married Ronald Thie, and worked as a receptionist before having four children. Along with her devotion to her children, she taught piano lessons for 25 years and served her community in many ways. She was a member of Normandy Church, Penbrooke Garden Club, PEO Chapter CI, and Centerville Civic Women's Club. She was a devoted Christian who selflessly served her church in many capacities including Sunday school teacher, pianist for the children's choir and Sunday school, Chairman of the Worship Committee, Lay Delegate to conference, President of the United Methodist Women, Leader of the Priscilla Circle, choir member, and 31-year Chairman of the annual Normandy Bazaar. She loved crafts including sewing, knitting, and counted cross-stitch. Her love and care for others was shown with countless phone calls, cards, and meals. She enjoyed entertaining family, friends, and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ron; and her son, Bill; her parents, J. Otis and Gladys Young; her brother, James Allan; her sister, Joyce Ann. She is survived by her brother, Carlton (Marj); her daughter, Melissa (Rick); son, Brad (Debbie); son, Brian (Donna); daughter-in-law, Sue; nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Normandy UMC, 450 W. Alex Bell Rd, Dayton, OH 45459, with a gathering to be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make memorial contributions to Normandy Church, 450 W. Alex Bell Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

