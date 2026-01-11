Theresa Mullins

MULLINS, Theresa L. "Terri"



Passed away peacefully at home on January 8, 2026, with her loving family by her side. Terri was reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 33 years, Willis "Jim" Mullins, whom she missed dearly every day. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Jackie Muhlenkamp; her stepfather, Leroy Muhlenkamp; and her father, Dwight Smith. Terri leaves behind her daughters, Kimberly (Andy) Charles and Jennifer Reeder (Bart Spagnolga), who were the pride and joy of her life. She was a devoted grandmother to seven grandchildren and a cherished great-grandmother to three great-grandchildren, each of whom held a special place in her heart. She is also survived by her sisters, Sue (Chuck) Radford, Cindy Lanham, Kristy Rhea, Rosemarie (Robert) Davis, and Beth Spencer; her brother, Dwight (Brenda) Smith; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends she considered family. Born on January 24, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, to Jacqueline and Dwight Smith, Terri grew up on the east side of Dayton, where she made lifelong memories and friendships. She met the love of her life, Jim, and the two were married on June 10, 1989, beginning a life together filled with love, laughter, and devotion. Terri found joy in the simple things-fishing on a quiet day, camping under the stars, and most of all, being surrounded by her family. Her home was a place of comfort, warmth, and unconditional love. She had a kind heart, a gentle spirit, and a way of making everyone feel welcome. Terri was deeply loved and will be forever missed. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing she is now at peace, reunited with Jim, watching over the family she loved so dearly. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m., Thursday, January 15, at Morton & Whetstone funeral home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.



