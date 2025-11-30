Theresa Kucharski

Kucharski, Theresa Ann



Theresa "Terry" Kucharski, 67, passed away on Nov 21,2025, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Terry was born on December 1,1957, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Kucharski, her daughter, Catherine, her son, Stephen, and her grandson, Samuel. Brothers, Paul (Lynda) Jeckering, Daniel (Misty) Jeckering, and sister Barbara Jeckering. Nephew Quinten (Lauren) Jeckering, niece Olivia Jeckering, nephew Zachary Jeckering, and her beloved friends Kathy DeVoe and Julie Chambers. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Jeckering, mother Shirley Jeckering, and Sister Brenda. Terry graduated from the UC School of Nursing and lived in Cincinnati, OH. Terry was an open-heart surgery recovery nurse at St Elizabeth in Northern Kentucky for 37 years. She and Dr Will opened that unit where she was the Head nurse until she started having kids, then went to the weekend program. She was present at every school event for her kids and coached her daughter's volleyball team. She loved traveling and spending time with her family. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, and Aunt. Family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30AM on Friday, Decemeber 5, 2025, at St Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E National Rd, Vandalia, OH 45377. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Chibueze Asiegbulem at 11:30AM. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home.



