'THEOPOLOS, Harland

90, of Springfield, passed away on March 20, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 29, 1931, the son of Theodore Theopolos (Theodoros Theodoropoulos) and Lillian Ruth (Harrison)Theopolos. He was a loving, caring husband, father and son and he will be greatly missed. Verne was a 1950 graduate of Springfield High School and a graduate of the University of Louisville Southern Police Institute. Verne was a member of the Springfield Police Department for 30 years, achieving the rank of Lieutenant. He received a grant for the purchase of a mobile classroom for the Community Relations Unit and started the "Police in School" program. He was also in charge of the "Crime Prevention Unit" and was honored by the City of Springfield with the "Giant Stride Award." He also was honored as Policeman of the Year by the Exchange Club. Verneenjoyed traveling with United Senior Services, camping and working out at the fitness center. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Annette (Belford) Theopolos; daughters, Vicki (Jack) Bailey and Pamela Wells; son, Theodore (Jene) Theopolos; grandchildren, Dr. Jack (Sandy) Bailey, Angela (Xavier) Bailey-Levesque, Andrew (Ali) Wells, Kathrynn (Peter Aiello)Theopolos, T.J. Theopolos and Brenden Theopolos; great-grandchildren, Theo (Dixie) Bailey, Stephen Bailey, Alex Wells, Andrew Wells, Hannah Bailey, Bethanne Bailey and Christian Bailey; special in-laws, Joan (Hugh) Fulton and Ken (Kathi) Belford. Verne was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Debra Theopolos and his grandson, Donnis Bailey. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30am on Friday, March 25, 2022, in St. Teresa Catholic Church with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice.