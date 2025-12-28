Thelma Nuss

Nuss, Thelma L.



NUSS, Thelma Louise (Edwards) - Thelma Louise (Edwards) Nuss, age 89 of Monroe, OH, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, December 23, 2025, at Atrium Medical Center, Middletown, Ohio. She was born October 29, 1936, in Lebanon, OH, the daughter of the late J. Edgar Edwards and Margaret Emily (Billett) Edwards. She graduated in 1954 from Franklin High School. She was a homemaker, avid gardener, and maintained the home for her 5 daughters and husband. She was also a member of the Blue Ball Presbyterian Church, where she had served as an Elder and in multiple support positions. Mrs. Nuss enjoyed gardening, cooking/baking, and spending time with all the family.







She is survived by her 5 daughters, Diane (Dave) DePew, Shirley Hackney, Marsha Pettus, Susan VonBargen, and Betsy (Robert) Taylor; 7 grandchildren, Heather (Butch) Flack, Stacy (Perry) Wenham, Kristy (Josh) Perry, Shelby Pettus, Sandy (Matt) Wagers, Grant (Makayla) VonBargen, and Nicholas (Jac) DePew; 11 great-grandchildren, Logan, Audrey, Braeden, Cadance, Madelyn, Tatum, Hudson, Jay, Clara, Loni, and Desirae; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Paisley and Asher; sister-in-Law, Lois Nuss; and a host of nieces, nephews, church family, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Nuss; two brothers, Don Edwards and Herbert Edwards; two sisters, Carolyn Myers and Virginia Monk; and an infant son, James Nuss, Jr.



Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 am Monday at the Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am at the funeral home, officiated by Dr. Dan Flory. Burial will follow in North Monroe Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com