Thelma Hacker

Hacker, Thelma



Thelma (England) Hacker, age 85, of Monroe, died Saturday, October 6, 2025. She was born March 24, 1940 in Perry County, Kentucky, the daughter of Estel England and Ossie Eversole England. Thelma worked in various roles for Middletown City Schools for more than 45 years. The highlight of her career was the time she spent as Principal of Vail Middle School and her years as Director of Transportation. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Hacker. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Jeff) Gaston of Monroe; one son, James Hacker of Jacksboro, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Krystal (Ben) Fry, Jacob Gaston, and Travis Hacker; two great grandchildren; Aspen Fry and Preston Fry; two sisters, Cindy (Tom) Rawlins of Lexington, Kentucky, Julie (Tom) Seibert of Springboro, Ohio; and one brother, James (Carol) England of Lexington, Kentucky; three nieces, Kim (Jason) Wright, Kathy (Brian) Erickson, and Jenny Seibert; and one nephew, Mike (Teri) Brock.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 6737 Hamilton Middletown Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 18, 2025. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Road, Suite 201, Dayton, Ohio 45459 or www.daycityhospice.com. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences.



