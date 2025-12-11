Thelma Booker

7 hours ago
Booker, Thelma L.

Age 95, departed this life on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, in Dayton, OH. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 9 AM. Followed by service 10 AM, Friday, December 12, 2025 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com.

