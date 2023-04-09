Theiss, Carl W.



Carl Wesley Theiss, of Germantown, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Astoria Health & Rehab Center in Germantown, Ohio. Born on December 28, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio to parents, John Robert & Lena Katherine (Bailey) Theiss. Carl retired as Major from Lebanon Correctional Institute in 1994. He had proudly served his county in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years, serving 2 of those years in Japan. His favorite hobby was reloading shells, visiting the Casinos and working the small farm in Madison Township before downsizing to Germantown. He also enjoyed playing chair volleyball with his friends at the Germantown Senior Center. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his sister, Doris (Gene) Eldridge; brothers, Robert (Jane) Theiss, Mel (Exlee) Theiss & Ralph Theiss; a grandson, Will Thurston; and a son, Michael Alan Theiss. He is surived by his wife of 63 years, Sandy; daughter, Mary (Skip) Grey; and grandson, Jacob Paul Thurston. The family would like to thank Astoria staff and aides for their great care and kindness and Ohio Valley Hospice. Graveside Service will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum (Section 20), 1401 Woodside Blvd, Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Ohio Valley Hospice, 2601 Mission Point Blvd, Suite 310, Beavercreek, Ohio 45431. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

