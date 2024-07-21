Thein, Jack T.



Age 84 of Dayton, OH passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2024. He was born October 14, 1939 to the late Vick and Bettie Thein, grew up in Dayton, OH, attended Chaminade Julienne High School, and graduated from the University of Dayton. Jack was a Life Insurance Salesman and was proud to service his many clients for 53 years. He was also a member of several organizations and helped put on the Chaminade Julienne High School reunion for over 40 years. He was involved with the Mercer County Ducks Unlimited Chapter, and helped run the annual banquets. He helped run several golf outings in the Dayton area, was past President of the downtown Dayton Lions Club and was on the board of Crime Stoppers, just to name a few. Jack married Judy (Tobe) in 1962, and in 2023 she preceded him in death, also preceding him in death were his parents, and his brother Jimmy. He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law Mike (Suzy), Jim (Karen), three grandchildren, Jennifer Thein (Jordan) North, Jandie Steel (Trey), Jamie Compton (Chris), great grandchildren Cate, Callie, Charleston, Trip, Ford, and Kit. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 22, 2024 from 12-2pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton. Funeral Services will being at 2pm, burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Chaminade Julienne High School in Jack's memory, 505 S. Ludlow St. Dayton OH 45402, or online at https://www.cjeagles.org/give/ways-to-give.



