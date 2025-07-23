Thatcher, Donald

Thatcher, Jr., Donald Dean "Donnie"



Thatcher, Jr., Donald Dean "Donnie", 51, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. Donnie was born August 13, 1973, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Donald and Bridget (Harris) Thatcher, Sr. He really enjoyed climbing trees and spending time with his loved ones. He was known for telling stories and enjoyed motorbikes and other small motors. Donnie was a true tree man legend and will be truly missed. Survivors include his loving wife, Arica Thatcher; children, Madison (Charles) Kiskis, Taysia (Tyson) Wallen, and Jacob (Ashley) Thatcher; grandchildren, Nyomi, Jasper, Layona, Declan, T.J., Leland, Jaxen, Scarlett and Sawyer; one sister, Penny Thatcher; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 26 at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. The family will host a Celebration of Life immediately following the service, with details to be provided at the funeral home.



