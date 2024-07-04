Thaman, Frances

Thaman (Belg), Frances Irene



Frances Irene Thaman (Belg), a beloved soul who graced this world with her presence on January 31, 1950, bid farewell to us on June 29, 2024. She left behind a legacy that will forever echo in the hearts of those who knew her. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Thaman; loving parents Robert & Estella Belg; dear brother William Belg; and beloved sister Linda Edgington. Left to cherish her memory, her daughters Charmain Edwards (Dennis) and Heather Miller (Gary); adored grandchildren Meaghan Windle, Robert Edwards, and Hope Miller-Hernandez (Manny); caring sisters ,Theresa Belg and Juanita Jones (Ernie); along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts. As we gather at Newcomer, North Chapel on July 6th, 2024, to honor Frances' life with a Memorial Gathering from 2:00pm to 3:00pm, followed by a Memorial Service, let us remember the light she brought into our lives and carry it forward as a beacon of love and compassion in her honor. Frances may have bid us farewell from this earthly realm but her spirit will forever shine brightly in our memories. To share a memory of Frances or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com