Happy Anniversary William (Bill) Teti 10/23/1971



52 years ago was our first date. I never thought that we would spend all those years together, how happy and thankful we almost did. I miss you every minute, every day, every month and every year. We were soulmates not til death do us part



but forever.



Love you then, now and forever, Jeanneane



