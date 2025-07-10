Tesno, James



James Tesno was born October 18, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio to Gertrude (Zimmerman) and Russell Tesno and departed this Earth on July 6th, 2025 in St. Marys, Ohio.



He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Tesno. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Tesno.



Visitation will be at Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater, Ohio on Thursday July 10, 2025 from 2PM-8PM and also Friday from 9A-10A. This is followed by the processional to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Montezuma for funeral mass, burial, and luncheon at 10:30. Please come and celebrate this fisher of men and man the fish all feared.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com