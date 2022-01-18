Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

TERRY, LILA

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago


TERRY (Burdge), Lila Joan


Lila Joan Burdge Terry went home to be with Jesus on January 13, 2022, at Carlisle Manor. Lila was born Thanksgiving Day November 24, 1932, to

Theodore and Dorothy Thomes Burdge. Lila lived her entire life on the farm where she was born. She was the pianist at

various churches and for thirty years was pianist with Eaton Anderson Unglesby and

Anderson Funeral Home. She taught piano and voice for over fifty years. Lila was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel. She married Thomas Terry October 19, 1957, and he preceded her in death. Lila is survived by her two sons, David (Becky) Terry, Teddy (Renee) Terry, two granddaughters, Amanda (Rodney) Rust, Katie (Paul) Fox; two grandsons, Matthew (Jackie) Terry, Caleb Luke (Felicia) Terry; five great-grandsons, Jacob, Nathan, Benjamin, Joshua Rust, Brayden Layne; one great-granddaughter, Savannah Rose

Terry. Visitation will be 11am to 1pm Friday, January 21, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Springboro Cemetery.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ENOCHS, CHRISTOPHER
2
JENKS, MARIANNA
3
HOFFMAN, DEANNA
4
GROUP, ROY
5
PARKE, BRENT
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top