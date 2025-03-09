Terry, Barbara

Terry (Riley), Barbara Ann



Barbara was born on June 11, 2029, in E. Liverpool and grew up in Hamilton, Ohio. She received her R.N. from the Christ Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. Barb married Ralph Terry in 1950. Barb and Ralph welcomed two sons and eventually settled in Bellbrook. Barb worked in nursing for several years before becoming a business owner. Barb and Ralph became young entrepreneurs, building and operating a dry cleaner, Valeteria Service Center, and founding a residential and commercial waterproofing business, R. B. Terry Co.



Barb ran the Valeteria dry cleaner and served as the secretary of R.B. Terry Company.



Eventually they sold the dry-cleaning business and Barb returned to nursing at Greene Hall



During this time, Barb continued to help Ralph operate the R. B. Terry Co.



In 1988, Barb and Ralph moved to Las Vegas where Barb became the nursing unit director for Charter Behavioral Health Hospital. Barb and Ralph spent a decade in Las Vegas having great times as the "wild pair". They returned to Ohio to spend more time with their young grandchildren.



Barb enjoyed her later years spending time with her family.



Barb was a treasure to all who knew her. She was the pillar of her family and a "second Mom" to many more. Her smile and warmth will always be remembered and cherished, and she will be dearly missed.



Barb was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, son Timothy, and sister Patricia. She is survived by her son Steven (Maureen), grandchildren Sara (Jeff) Megan (Joey) and Ben great-grandchildren Conner, Scarlett, Alayna, June, Jack and James; numerous nephews and niece(Beth).



Private burial will be held in the Spring.



