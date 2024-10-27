Terrell, Zonetta

Terrell (Gibbs), Zonetta



Zonetta Gibbs Terrell, 104, of Wayne Township, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at Momentous Healthcare. She was born on July 3, 1920 in Middletown to Claude & Edna (Tyler) Gibbs. Zonetta worked as Nurse Aide for 20 years at Middletown Regional Hospital and was the # 1 UK basketball fan. Zonetta was a loving Christian and a woman of strong faith. Zonetta is survived by her daughter, Brenda K. Maloney; her sons, Mitch & Jack Terrell; sisters, Nancy Fox & Pauline (Tom) Bowling; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and one great-great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 ½ years, Charles "Red" Terrell; her sons, Butch & David Terrell; infant daughter, Glenda Terrell; siblings, Zora Hurst, Martha Lee Gibbs, Alberta Brashear, Betty Blevins and James Gibbs; grandsons, Steve and Kevin Terrell; great-grandson, C. Brian French; son-in-law, Vernon Maloney and daughters-in-law, Barbara & Marie Terrell. The family wishes to express a special "Thank you" to Franklin Ridge/Momentous Health Care for the wonderful care and support of Zonetta. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 29th from 1-2:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with funeral service at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Samaritan's Purse online at samaritanspurse.org. Please sign the guest book at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



