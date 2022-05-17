TERRELL, Deborah Elaine



Age 70 of Middletown, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Atrium Medical Center. She was born August 26, 1951, in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of Cecil and Louise (Creech) Young. She enjoyed spending time with family and quiet evenings at home.



Deborah is survived by her daughter, Ashley (Joshua Baessler) McCall; two sons, Eric (Tamatha) Terrell and Craig (Elayna) Terrell; four grandchildren, Anastasia Rose, Rebecca Jo, Macy Bernice and Landen Isaac; her mother, Louise Young; and a sister, Michelle Young. She was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Briana Angel, Baby, and Christian Isaiah; her father; and a sister, Pamela Simpkins.



Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 4504 with Pastor Kevin Collins officiating. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery.

