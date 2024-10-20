Tepe, Patricia "Pat"



Patricia Tepe age 89, of Tallahassee, Florida, previously of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2024, at her home at St Augustine Plantation.



She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 67 years Lawrence "Larry" Tepe; children Barb (Steve) Dunaway of Dayton, Ohio, Matthew (Kathy) Tepe of Louisville, Colorado, Elizabeth (Owen) Robertson of Tampa, Florida and Rebecca (Jim) Cross of Tallahassee, who has been the caretaker of her parents for several years; Daughter in law Cindy Hatton Tepe of Vandalia, Ohio; Grandchildren Erin Tepe of Cincinnati, Ohio and Aidan Tepe of Colorado; Sister Melanie (Bob) Rennicker of Dover, Ohio and Sister-in-law Nancy Scott of Bowerston, Ohio; In-laws: Richard (Bert) Tepe, Charles (Connie) Tepe and Jeanette Tepe, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Mark Tepe and brothers in her heart John and Ronald Scott.



See Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home & Memorial Park website for full obituary and service details.



