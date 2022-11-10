springfield-news-sun logo
TEMPLE, Anna

TEMPLE, Anna Louise

92, of Springfield, passed away peacefully November 9, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born February 1, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of Harlin Ray and Daisy Doris (Keplinger) Hyser. Mrs. Temple was a member of the Hillside Avenue Church of God and had been employed at the Ohio Masonic Home and Hope House Manor. Anna enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her loving family and friends. She is survived by two children, Allen Ray Temple and Barbara Louise Grusenmeyer; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leroy Temple in 2013; siblings, Bernadine, Mary, Harlin Ray and Fred; and her parents. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM, Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Gordon Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at


