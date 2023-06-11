Tegzee, Dolores A.



TEGZEE, Dolores A. age 94 of Englewood, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Cypress Pointe Health Center. She was born June 19th, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio. Dolores was a Sister of Charity Nun for 25 years, and retired as a School Teacher from the Northmont School System. She was a member of St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Vandalia, Ohio. She is survived by a brother William "Bill" and his wife Sandy Smuzok of Dayton, a sister Sharon and her husband Luther Jones of Vandalia and several other family members. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, June 19th at St. Christopher's Catholic Church 435 E. National Rd. Vandalia, Ohio. Inurnment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive guests Monday, June 19th, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

