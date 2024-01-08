Tefft, Teresa

Tefft (Kaffenbarger), Teresa Ann



Teresa Ann Tefft, age 74, passed away on January 4, 2024, at Miami Valley Hospital after an extended illness. She was a resident at Vancrest in New Carlisle. Teresa was born on October 11, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, to Russell and Roma Kaffenbarger. Teresa's journey through life was marked by her devotion to her family, her passion for nursing, and her unwavering kindness. Teresa showed love and kindness to everyone who crossed her path and always had a smile and humor to brighten the day and bring joy to those around her. Her career as a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Ohio, spanned over four decades, where she touched countless lives with her care and compassion. Teresa's life was a tapestry of nurturing love, selfless service, and the joy of simple pleasures. Teresa was predeceased by her husband Richard Tefft, her father and mother Russell and Roma Kaffenbarger, her father-in-law and mother-in-law Marvin and Marge Tefft, her brother Rusty Kaffenbarger, her sister and brother-in-law Evelyn and Don Schumaker, and her brother-in-law Jack Tefft. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive in the stories passed down through the generations by her surviving son, grandchildren, siblings, extended family, and friends. She is survived by her son Justin Tefft and her four grandchildren, Ava, Kyrie, Elizabeth, and Jesse, all of whom she adored. She is also survived by six siblings: her brother Jack (Jerry) Kaffenbarger, her sister-in-law Cheryl Kaffenbarger, her sister Sonja (Jerry) Smith, her sister Gayle (Perry) Collins, her brother Tom (Laura) Kaffenbarger, her sister Bonnie (Rob) Dragoo, and her brother Tim (Jennifer) Kaffenbarger. There is also a large extended family of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins, all of whom will deeply miss her gentle spirit and generous heart. Along with her family, Teresa will be missed by her good friend and roommate at Vancrest, Mary Ann. We would like to thank all the Staff at Vancrest for the care and spirit of community that have been provided to our sister over the last few years. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 10:30am-12:00pm with the services to celebrate Terea's life beginning at 12:00pm at Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Rd, Springfield, OH 45502. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





